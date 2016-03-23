Kell, San Diego St. beat Georgia Tech 72-56 in NIT quarters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kell, San Diego St. beat Georgia Tech 72-56 in NIT quarters

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Trey Kell made a career-high tying four 3-poiners and finished with 18 points to help No. 2 seed San Diego State beat Georgia Tech 72-56 Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

San Diego State (28-9) will face George Washington, an 82-77 winner over Florida, at Madison Square Garden in Tuesday's semifinals.

Adam Smith hit a jumper that pulled fourth-seeded Georgia Tech (21-15) within four with 11:14 to play, but the Yellow Jackets went the next six-plus minutes without a field goal. The Aztecs used an 8-1 spurt, which was capped by a 3-pointer by Kell, during that span to push their lead to 56-45.

Georgia Tech trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Marcus Georges-Hunt led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points. Charles Mitchell added 12 points, on 5-of-8 shooting, and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.

