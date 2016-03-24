Sheriff's department searching for missing Encinitas man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for an 80-year-old North County man who has been missing for weeks.

Gerard Kelly of Encinitas was last seen by neighbors in mid-February, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies have visited his home on several occasions since then, finding his car parked in his garage each time.

Kelly, who has no family in the San Diego area, is a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 160-pound white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Kelly's whereabouts was asked to call (858) 565-5200.