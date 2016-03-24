Easter Sunday: Family fun at the ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Ranch at Bundy Canyon will be hosting a family friendly Easter celebration on Sunday.

The event features a variety of family-friendly activities and an all you can eat brunch. The menu includes a wide range of options with stations for meats, eggs and dessert, as well as seafood, salad, pastry and vegetable offerings. Brunch costs $45.99 per person over age 11 and $25.00 per person age 10 and under. For the 21 and over crowd, guests can treat themselves to the bottomless Bloody Mary and Mimosa bars for an additional $15.

After brunch, the ranch has planned a series of Easter activities. For $10, children can partake in an Easter egg hunt, pony rides, an obstacle course, face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Sunday's event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.