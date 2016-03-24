Sentencing postponed for wedding thief

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sentencing set for Thursday was postponed to April 6 for a woman who stole wallets from brides, bridesmaids and others at four weddings in San Diego.
Denise Gunderson, 50, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of grand theft and identity theft. She is expected to be sentenced to seven years in
local custody.
Prosecutors said Gunderson went into unsecured rooms at wedding venues and stole the wallets of those taking part in the ceremonies. The San Diego
Sheriff's Department said she was arrested Dec. 6 after she allegedly stole a wallet at a Las Vegas church.
Between last July and October, women getting married in San Diego and Riverside counties reported that their wallets had been stolen during their nuptials.
Surveillance video captured images of Gunderson at several of the weddings, and also show her later using the victims' credit cards at stores, racking up thousands of dollars in illicit charges, sheriff's Detective Lisa Jenkins said.
Prosecutors said Gunderson has been to prison seven times before. She admitted to three prison priors as part of her plea agreement.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.