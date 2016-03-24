New surveillance video of hit-and-run driver who severely injured child

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that severely injured a 12-year-old girl on an East County street.



The child was crossing traffic lanes in the middle of the 500 block of East Chase Avenue in El Cajon with two friends when a silver 2013 or 2014 Honda Accord two-door coupe struck her shortly before 8:30 a.m. March 15, according to police. Her companions were unhurt.



The motorist kept driving, running several stoplights while speeding out of the area to the east, Lt. Randy Soulard said.



Medics took the victim, whose name has been withheld, to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego for treatment of extensive but non-life threatening trauma.



"She has begun a long recovery process due to serious injuries sustained in the crash,'' the lieutenant said.



Images captured by surveillance cameras around the site of the accident helped detectives identify the type of car involved.



"The (Accord) likely sustained damage to the front bumper, grille and hood areas, and the driver ... may have attempted to hide or repair this damage or may have hidden the vehicle altogether,'' Soulard said.



Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.