Four hurt in South Bay rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old suspected drunken driver crashed an SUV into a building in the Palm City neighborhood early Friday, injuring herself and her three passengers as the vehicle overturned, authorities said.

The driver -- identified as Gizelle Ramirez -- apparently lost control of her speeding Landrover about 1:40 a-m, struck the outside of an auto-repair business along westbound Palm Avenue near Hollister Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Ramirez and one of her passengers suffered a broken arm and cuts to their faces. Another passenger also had cuts on her face, and the third sustained injuries of an unknown severity, Heims said. They all were taken to hospitals to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramirez was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI and felony reckless driving, Heims said.