Concerns over nuclear waste stored at San Onofre

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - North County residents voice their concerns over the plan to store nuclear waste at the former San Onofre power plant Thursday.

The troubled plant closed four years ago, but the spent fuel could be there for much longer.

The process of decommissioning it is expected to be complete by the year 2030.

Some say it's a plan that has sparked concern over the public safety.

"This nuclear waste at this site is as vulnerable a target as you can possibly have for the terrorist to attack us here," Mike Aguirre, San Diego Attorney said.

Representatives from Southern California Edison countered that the stored fuel would not be a vulnerable target.

"We have a well-trained security force, reviewed and approved by the NRC to meet, what they consider the credible threats that we need to meet," Thomas Palmisano said.

The Department of Energy has made a push to create temporary storage sites in west Texas and New Mexico. If the plan gets the green light, it could expedite the removal of nuclear waste from San Onofre.