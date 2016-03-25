Recipe Challenge: Combine common pantry items - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Recipe Challenge: Combine common pantry items

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - March is considered 'Nutrition Month' and the perfect time to raise awareness between health and hunger in San Diego.

So many people who rely on the food pantry find it challenging to make healthy, new recipes utilizing items found at Feeding America San Diego's distribution center.

Walk a mile in their shoes and inspire them to get creative with a recipe challenge by entering Feeding America San Diego's Recipe Challenge.

You can enter by commenting on this post by Sunday March 27.

For more information about the challenge, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.