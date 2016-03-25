Suspect arrested in Valencia Park following stolen car investigation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A stolen car suspect was arrested Friday morning in Valencia Park.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 5600 block of Alta Vista Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Initially, the police deployed their helicopter to follow reports of a stolen car that had been involved in an accident in southeast San Diego.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 50th Street and Solola Avenue. According to Chopper 8 live reports, the driver fled the scene and headed to a house in the 5600 block of Alta Vista Avenue. Police then arrested the passenger in the car.

Using multiple police dogs for almost 30 minutes, police officer searched for the driver who was seen bolting a fence and running into the back of a house.

Eventually the dogs found the suspect hiding in an open garage. It took three officers and two dogs to extricate the suspect from the garage area who was then placed in custody.



