Navy captain sentenced and fined in bribery scheme

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A high-ranking U.S. Navy captain who provided classified ship and submarine schedules to a foreign defense contractor in exchange for the services of prostitutes, luxury travel and other gifts was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a $70,000 fine.



In sentencing Capt. Daniel Dusek, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino said it was "truly unimaginable'' that the longtime Navy official would "sell out'' to Glenn Defense Marine Asia in actions "that potentially jeopardized national security."



"It's beyond our ability to value," the judge said, noting Dusek was someone who "everybody looked up to and trusted."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher said Dusek's criminal activity began in July 2010 when the defendant agreed to trade classified ship and submarine schedules in return for personal favors from GDMA.

Pletcher said GDMA's CEO "Fat Leonard'' Glenn Francis wrote at the time, "Dan (Dusek) is an official GDMA cardholder.."



The prosecutor said Dusek was approached by Naval Criminal Investigative Services about a possible fraud and corruption scandal but didn't initially come clean. Dusek eventually self-reported his crimes and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery.



Pletcher said Dusek "let his basic greed and desires take hold."

Dusek, 49, told the judge that he will never forgive himself for his breach of trust.



"I will hold this guilt in my heart for the rest of my life," the defendant said.



Dusek admitted that he used his influence as deputy director of operations for the 7th Fleet, headquartered in Yokosuka, Japan, and later as executive officer of the USS Essex and the commanding officer of the USS Bonhomme Richard, to benefit Francis and Singapore-based GDMA, which for decades provided port services to U.S. Navy ships.



To date, 10 individuals have been charged in the scheme; of those, nine have pleaded guilty, including Dusek, Lt. Cmdr. Todd Malaki, Cmdr. Michael Vannak Khem Misiewicz, NCIS Special Agent John Beliveau, Cmdr. Jose Luis Sanchez and U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Dan Layug.



Former Department of Defense civilian employee Paul Simpkins awaits trial.

Layug was sentenced to 27 months in prison and Malaki was sentenced to 40 months behind bars.



Dusek was ordered to report for custody June 15.