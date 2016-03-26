Easter celebration around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sunrise services, egg hunts and other family activities planned for this weekend as residents observe Easter.

Saturday, members of the Fallbrook Firefighters Association will whip up a pancake breakfast at the Fallbrook Community Center, followed by an egg hunt and games. The event -- which costs $5 for those 12 years or older, $4 for younger children and $2 for photos with the Easter Bunny -- will begin at 7:30 a.m. at 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook.

Among other family activities Saturday:

-- at 9 a.m. in San Diego, a free breakfast will be followed by a hunt

for around 17,000 eggs by youth ages 4-11, and then games, at the Salvation

Army Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave.;

-- at 10 a.m. in Lakeside, Louis Stelzer County Park, 11470 Wildcat

Canyon Road, free but donations accepted, parking is $3; and

-- at 10 a.m. in Ramona, Dos Picos County Park, 17953 Dos Picos Park

Road, free but donations accepted, parking is $3.

Two other large eggs hunts are scheduled for Sunday at Belmont Park at Mission Beach. The first one at 9 a.m., on the sand in front of the Wave House, is sold-out. The other will take place beginning at 12:30 p.m. within the amusement park itself, and is free, according to Belmont Park.

Also on Sunday, sunrise services are set to begin at 6:30 a.m. at numerous venues around the county, including the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, the Mt. Helix Amphitheater, the Cabrillo National Monument and the flower fields in Carlsbad.