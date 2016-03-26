Police pursuit ends with suspects in custody

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A motorist who fled a traffic stop in the Skyline area late Saturday afternoon led police on a pursuit at slow speeds for about 20 minutes.

The pursuit began shortly around 3:30 p.m., when a San Diego police officer tried to pull over the driver of a red Buick for speeding, police said.

Refusing to yield, the driver and his passenger began throwing items out of the car during the pursuit.

When police called in a helicopter, the suspects finally came to a stop near Gribble and Siena Streets.

The driver's wife called him on the phone and encouraged him to pull over. She said he told her he kept driving because he was scared.

The suspects' names were not immediately available.