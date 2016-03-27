Body found in Oceanside Harbor identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found in Oceanside Harbor identified

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A body found in Oceanside Harbor over the weekend was that of an 18-year-old Vista man, authorities said Monday.
   
The body of Anthony Congthanh Nguyen was spotted near the north jetty around 9:30 a.m. Sunday by a woman walking alongside nearby North Pacific
Street near Harbor Drive, according to Oceanside police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.
   
Responding police officers and fire personnel pulled Nguyen's clothed body from the water. It did not appear to have any visible trauma, authorities said.
   
Oceanside police Lt. Karen Laser said foul play was not suspected in Nguyen's death.

