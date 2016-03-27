Celebrating Easter with brunch and egg hunts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrating Easter with brunch and egg hunts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Celebrating in a big way, some San Diegans went all out for this Easter holiday. 

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe hosted a special Brunch and Hunt for families and Belmont Park in Mission Beach hosted a massive egg giveaway, passing out more than 10,000 eggs. 

CBS News 8's Heather Hope has the details about Sundays Easter activities in this video report. 

