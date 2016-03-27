Last day for Alfonso's after four decades in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A La Jolla restaurant is on the move after nearly 40 years in the same location

Sunday was the last day for Alfonso's Restaurant at its Prospect Street address. The famous eatery that opened in 1977 is moving locations to Solana Beach.

The owners say the menu, margaritas and the Alfonso's name will remain the same at the new restaurant on Highway 101 in Solana Beach which is scheduled to re-open next month.