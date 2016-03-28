Former Mayor Bob Filner back on the witness stand

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who sued the city and former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, claiming he sexually harassed her and committed sexual battery against her at an event three years ago, told a colleague it wasn't that big a deal and he was "just a stupid guy,'' a witness testified Monday.
RELATED: Former San Diego mayor takes stand in sex harassment trial
Kathryn Ruiz, who has worked for the city of San Diego for 28 years -- mostly in human resources -- was the first witness for the defense in trial of the suit brought by former city parks manager Stacy McKenzie.
McKenzie alleges that Filner grabbed her from behind at an April 2013 event at Mission Bay Park, pressed against her buttocks and grazed her breasts
with his arm. Ruiz, who worked with McKenzie, said the plaintiff told her what happened with Filner at the ``Clairemont Days'' celebration and Ruiz told her the incident needed to be reported. The witness said McKenzie-- who was not working at the event -- told her that Filner grabbed her from behind after she introduced herself and asked her on a date.
McKenzie said Filner never called her after getting her business card and the incident didn't make her angry or scared, according to Ruiz. Ruiz testified that McKenzie "didn't feel harassed or intimidated'' by Filner, saying the whole encounter ``just was creepy.'' Asked by a lawyer last week about alleged sexually oriented contacts with a variety of female employees, Filner responded with "That's not true, sir'' or ``That never happened, sir'' or ``No, sir.''
Filner, 73, called the day of his resignation "the saddest day of my life.''
"The whole experience was incredibly devastating,'' Filner said. "I didn't think I was guilty of many of the allegations.''
He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and felony false imprisonment. He was sentenced to three months on house arrest and three years probation..
McKenzie testified that she felt "doomed'' after her encounter with Filner. She alleges sexual battery by Filner, and sexual harassment and negligent failure by Filner and the city to prevent the attack. The lawsuit was filed after the city denied a $500,000 claim by McKenzie. Her lawsuit is one of two involving Filner that have not been settled. Four other similar cases were settled for more than $1 million total.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.