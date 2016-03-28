House being moved from Hillcrest to South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After more than 90 years in Hillcrest, a craftsman home is on the move.

The single family home is being relocated from Hillcrest to San Ysidro. According to contractor Fitz Henley, instead of demolishing the single-family home, it will be salvaged and used by a local family after the relocation.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee has the details in this video report.