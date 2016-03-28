8-year-old Mia waiting to find a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Those who know her best, say eight-year-old Mia will steal your heart with her fun-loving spirit and inquisitiveness. It's clear Mia has developed a special bond with the woman who has volunteered to be her Court Appointed Special Advocate, but as you'll see what Mia needs now is a forever family to create bonds that will last a lifetime.

Mia is an avid explorer and a talented young girl.

“She's very artistic, she sings, dances, she just loves life,” said Jere McInerney.

Jere is Mia's CASA and the two have shared countless adventures together.

“We go to the zoo. She loves to go to the zoo, she's never tired of that. Not too long ago we went to the Natural History Museum and she, the docent said to me, I've never had anybody ask me so many questions,” explained Jere. “She likes to do anything and I took her out to the pier on Shelter Island and she was asking all the fishermen about that. We've been to Torrey Pines Park. We do as many things outside and as different as we can.”

Jere is one of the few constants in Mia's life, who entered foster care at the age of five.

“It’s a change for her to be in a situation like this and I think she's not quite sure what's happening,” said Jere.

Mia has moved - a lot.

“She's been in one home and then she was in another home and now she's in another one,” continued Jere. “And she's only been there a week, I think, so she's had to change school three times and she's only in second grade.”

But Mia has persevered.

“She is the most delightful young lady. She is curious, she's loving, really smart,” added Jere.

And is more than ready to be part of a forever home.

“I want her to have a family that she can love and that will love her, that she can feel secure and know she will never have to move again,” added Jere.



CBS News 8 would like to thank photographers Margery Squire and Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in this story.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

