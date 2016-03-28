Rady Children's announces $10M gift for brain cancer research

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rady Children's Hospital announced a $10 million gift on Monday for pediatric brain cancer research.



According to the hospital, the money will establish the Joseph Clayes III Research Center for Neuro-Oncology and Genomics within the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine.



The gift came from the estate of Joseph Clayes III, a real-estate investor, avocado rancher and philanthropist who died in 2007.



"My uncle Joe had a passion for causes that help children -- specifically those who face physical or mental challenges in their lives,'' said Trulette Clayes, co-trustee of the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust. "This endowment has the potential to change the course of how children with cancer receive treatment.''



The money will be used to accelerate research into the genomic foundation of childhood brain cancers; help scientists to develop individualized approaches to treatment; endow a chair in neuro-oncology research; and set up a research and education fund to prepare promising young scientists.



"By accelerating research, investing in top talent and training future leaders in genomic medicine, this generous gift has the very real potential to benefit generations of children,'' said Dr. Donald Kearns, the hospital's president and CEO.



San Diego philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady gave $120 million in August 2014 to establish the institute.