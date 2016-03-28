New job center helps inmates at East Mesa Jail

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new job center in Otay Mesa is helping inmates make the transition from jail to the workforce.

Six months before their release, inmates at the East Mesa Jail are taught how to use a computer, write resumes and apply for jobs online.

They're also given other tools to succeed, like a free suit to ace a job interview and a California ID.

The job center is a partnership between the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and several community outreach programs. Operating costs are covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.