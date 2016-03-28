Man caught on camera vandalizing pickup in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The search is on for an older man who was caught on camera vandalizing a truck in Ocean Beach.

A CBS News 8 viewer submitted video of the man, who he calls the "Geezer Vandal," walking up to a pickup parked in a driveway on the 4600 block of West Point Loma Boulevard.

The man appears to scratch the side-panel toward the rear of the vehicle before walking away. Witnesses say the man has done this on three separate occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.