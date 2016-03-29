Fast-moving fire tears through home in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire destroyed an El Cajon home on Monday night.

Preliminary reports indicate the family started a fire in their fire place before it spread to the roof and consequently engulfing the home.

Despite the windy conditions, fire crews were able to contain the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Everyone was able to get out on time and safely. Neighbors were ordered to evacuate from their homes as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.