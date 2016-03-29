About 25 injured in Mojave Desert dust storm pileup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A dust storm in the Southern California desert has caused a massive highway pileup that left 28 people with minor injuries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says only three of the people had to be taken to an emergency room for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol says wind-whipped dust blinded drivers on Highway 247 around 3:30 p.m. Monday in Lucerne Valley.

The CHP says at least 15 vehicles, including two big-rig trucks, were involved in the Mojave Desert crash.

The accident has closed about 15 miles of the highway, about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

