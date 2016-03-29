Community rallies around injured Air and Marine Agent

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is recovering Monday after undergoing surgery for an injury he sustained on the football field.

Kurt Nagel injured his spine while playing for the San Diego Enforcers, a team made up of local public safety personnel. Agent Nagel took a blow on the field on Saturday breaking two vertebrae.

Nagel, 36, has undergone two surgeries in which doctors had to readjust a screw in his vertebrate.

His wife and teammates said he is a role model for his children and community and the support is overwhelming.

"He has been really scared this entire time because he is the provider. He is the father to our three children and the thought of losing him is terrifying in every way so it has been quite a few days," said Nagel's wife, Angela Nagel.

Nagel is a veteran who survived his service and is a Marine Interdiction Agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations.

San Diego Police Officer Matt Steinbach who also plays for the San Diego Enforcers said Nagel is a mentor.

"He tries as hard as he can in every single play and he knows the plays. He knows what he is going to do, he is helping guys out that are new," said Steinbach.

Now, the community, teammates, family, co-workers from the Rancho San Diego YMCA, and opponents from across the nation are raising money to help the Nagel family.

"He gives everything and I just don't know what I would do without him," said Angela Nagel.

Kurt is expected to make a full recovery but will have limited motion in his neck for the rest of life.