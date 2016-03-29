Suspected DUI crash leaves man paralyzed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected DUI crash leaves man paralyzed

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - A car crashed off a Sabre Springs street Tuesday morning, injuring two men and leaving one of them under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
   
The southbound Honda Accord veered out of a traffic lane in the 13000 block of Evening Creek Drive and plowed into a parked car shortly after 1 a.m., according to San Diego police.
   
Medics took a 57-year-old man who had been riding in the Honda to a trauma center for treatment of severe spinal injuries, Officer Dino Delimitros said. Police say he is now paralyzed from the waste down. 
   
The 23-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a hospital with injuries of undetermined severity. His name was withheld pending his release from medical care, SDPD spokesman Travis Easter said.

