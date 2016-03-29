Crash into stopped SUV kills man riding scooter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man on a scooter is dead after slamming into an SUV Tuesday morning.

It happened at Laurel Street and 1st Avenue in Bankers Hill.

The SUV was waiting for the green light when the scooter hit the left side.

The impact pinned the man between his scooter and the SUV.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two people in the SUV weren't hurt.