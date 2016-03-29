Construction crew causes gas leak in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A construction crew working in Otay Mesa struck a gas line Tuesday morning.

The rupture along Otay Mesa Road near Saltaire Place was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters and personnel from San Diego Gas & Electric were sent to the scene.

No evacuations had been ordered as of about 9:30 a.m., but firefighters were advising those in the area to shelter in place, San Diego police Officer Travis Easter said.

Officers closed Otay Mesa Road between Hawken and Crescent Bay drives, Easter said.