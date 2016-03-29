Construction crew causes gas leak in Otay Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Construction crew causes gas leak in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A construction crew working in Otay Mesa struck a gas line Tuesday morning.

The rupture along Otay Mesa Road near Saltaire Place was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters and personnel from San Diego Gas & Electric were sent to the scene.

No evacuations had been ordered as of about 9:30 a.m., but firefighters were advising those in the area to shelter in place, San Diego police Officer Travis Easter said.

Officers closed Otay Mesa Road between Hawken and Crescent Bay drives, Easter said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.