Humber to retire after Padres release; Thornton to make team - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Humber to retire after Padres release; Thornton to make team

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Right-hander Philip Humber has told the San Diego Padres he's retiring instead of accepting a minor league assignment.

The Padres on Tuesday also told veteran reliever Matt Thornton he will make the 25-man roster, paid a retention bonus to right-hander Brandon Morrow and released outfielder Skip Schumaker.

Humber threw a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against Seattle in 2012. But his ERA ballooned to 7.90 a year later with Houston and he hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.

Manager Andy Green said the 33-year-old Humber is "ready to move on with his family."

The Padres faced a Tuesday deadline to tell the lefty Thornton he made the roster or release him. He signed a minor league deal earlier this month.

Green also announced that right-hander Jon Edwards will start the season on the disabled list with elbow pain.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:35:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.