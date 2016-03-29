Humber to retire after Padres release; Thornton to make team

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Right-hander Philip Humber has told the San Diego Padres he's retiring instead of accepting a minor league assignment.

The Padres on Tuesday also told veteran reliever Matt Thornton he will make the 25-man roster, paid a retention bonus to right-hander Brandon Morrow and released outfielder Skip Schumaker.

Humber threw a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against Seattle in 2012. But his ERA ballooned to 7.90 a year later with Houston and he hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.

Manager Andy Green said the 33-year-old Humber is "ready to move on with his family."

The Padres faced a Tuesday deadline to tell the lefty Thornton he made the roster or release him. He signed a minor league deal earlier this month.

Green also announced that right-hander Jon Edwards will start the season on the disabled list with elbow pain.

