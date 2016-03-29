Demi Lovato: Stone Cold - #NataliesHouse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato: Stone Cold - #NataliesHouse

Posted: Updated:

Demi Lovato performs her hit "Stone Cold" for Natalie and her housemates live in their dining room.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.