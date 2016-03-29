Chatting with Troye Sivan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chatting with Troye Sivan

Posted: Updated:

James sits down with Troye Sivan to ask about his life after making hit music, and how he helped a fan come out to her mother.

Get Troye Sivan's hit single "YOUTH" off his debut album 'Blue Neighbourhood': http://smarturl.it/TSBN

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.