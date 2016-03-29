San Diego home prices up 7-percent since Jan. 2015

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Home prices in San Diego rose 0.4 percent from December to January, and 6.9 percent since January 2015, according to the Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller Home Price Indices released Tuesday.
While the monthly gain was one of the highest among the 20 big cities in the index, the annual climb was tied for eighth as some markets experienced double-digit percentage increases.
The indices were created by taking the cost of housing in the nation's major real estate markets in January 2000, assigning them a value of 100, and tracking their subsequent rise and fall.
San Diego stood at 218.77 in January -- more than a doubling of home prices over 16 years. The climb was the second fastest in the United States, behind only the 241.61 of Los Angeles.
The national 20-city index was at 182.56, the same as the month before, but 5.7 percent higher than in the same month in 2015.
David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said recent low inventories of available homes are slowing the move-up market for existing owners.
"While low inventories and short supply are boosting prices, financing continues to be a concern for some potential purchasers, particularly young adults and first-time home buyers," Blitzer said.
"The issue is availability of credit for people with substantial student or credit card debt," Blitzer said. "While rising home prices are certainly a factor deterring home purchases, individual financial positions are more important than local housing market conditions."
He said the number of construction starts of new single-family homes in February was the highest since November 2007.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.