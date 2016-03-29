Alpine grandfather creates giant gridiron for grandson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Football season has come and gone, but for one Alpine man everyday of the year is the Superbowl. Jeff Zevely puzzled over this backyard football field in the east county that seems to patched together like a quilt, so he went searching for answers.

From the air, Chopper 8 spotted a jumbled up, jigsaw puzzle of a football field. "I've got a 40 yard line and 30 yard line," says George Pantapas who received a surprising phone call from his neighbor two years ago.

George's neighbor travels the state tearing up old artificial turf that nobody wants and it just so happened George had an old corvette gathering dust.

"I sold him the Corvette for a good price and that was it, he made out and I made out. A handshake deal."

For 50 years of his life, George poured concrete for a living and he figured it was time to lay down a field of fun for his 9-year old grandson Cameron.

George thinks this old field came from a high school near Lemon Grove.

"I just kind of fitted it together, I wasn't worried about you know this line here that line there i just left it as is," said the 72-year old Alpine man.

Not knowing how to piece the huge puzzle together, George nailed it into the dirt one piece at a time.

George Pantapus bought his five acres in Alpine decades ago when Interstate 8 was a two lane highway.

Now, his grandson enjoys soccer, football and bike riding on the green monster. The turf may be artificial, but this grandfather's love for his grandson is as real as it gets and bursting at the seams.