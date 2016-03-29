Man watches on phone as thief steals from his home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man watches on phone as thief steals from his home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A package thief was caught on camera and now she needs to be caught in real life. 

A CBS News 8 viewer from Escondido sent video of the brazen crime hoping the public could help. 

The man watched the crime happen on his phone but could not do anything to stop it because he is out of town on military duty. 

CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports from Escondido. 

