CSUSM police canine receives new protective vest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CSUSM police canine receives new protective vest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Cal State San Marcos Police canine has a new protective outfit thanks to a national non-profit.

Armor, a four-year-old German shepherd who is part of the department's explosive detection group, received a ballistic protection vest last week.

The donation came from Vested Interest in K-9's Incorporated, a Massachusetts based organization dedicated to saving the lives of law enforcement canines.

