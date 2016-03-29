SD Zoo staff hand-raising endangered antelopes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Animal care staff and veterinarians from the San Diego Zoo are helping raise peninsular pronghorn antelopes in Baja California.



The animals are endangered and experts are hoping to create a so-called "insurance population" at several zoos. The animals are being hand-reared and bottle-fed to help reduce the stresses that they usually encounter in the wild.



Once they're big enough, this group of antelopes will be transferred to the Los Angeles Zoo and a zoo in Mexico City.