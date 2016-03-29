SD Zoo staff hand-raising endangered antelopes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SD Zoo staff hand-raising endangered antelopes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Animal care staff and veterinarians from the San Diego Zoo are helping raise peninsular pronghorn antelopes in Baja California.
 
The animals are endangered and experts are hoping to create a so-called "insurance population" at several zoos. The animals are being hand-reared and bottle-fed to help reduce the stresses that they usually encounter in the wild.
 
Once they're big enough, this group of antelopes will be transferred to the Los Angeles Zoo and a zoo in Mexico City.

