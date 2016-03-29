Homeless problem going from bad to worse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents of Pacific Beach are demanding the city take action to deal with the community's growing homeless problem.

A spokesperson for Mayor Faulconer's office said there are several programs in place to help the homeless.

He pointed out the 350-bed permanent indoor shelter and the "Housing Our Heroes" campaign that aims to transition 1,000 homeless veterans off the streets over the next year.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Pacific Beach.