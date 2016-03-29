Waterspout forms in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A waterspout was seen by San Diegans over Torrey Pines Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOAA's National Weather Service, waterspouts fall into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

A video posted by Uncle Mooseknuckle (@uncle_mooseknuckle) on Mar 29, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the NOAA's National Weather Service.