Waterspout forms in Torrey Pines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Waterspout forms in Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A waterspout was seen by San Diegans over Torrey Pines Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOAA's National Weather Service, waterspouts fall into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the NOAA's National Weather Service.

A photo posted by Branden (@pittsburghsteez) on

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.