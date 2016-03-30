California man dies saving daughter from electrified pool

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father died in California after trying to save his 9-year-old daughter from an electrified swimming pool.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the girl and five others were also injured in the weekend incident and Palm Springs Police say they believe faulty wiring is to blame. The girl was in critical condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center on Tuesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jim Tramel of Burlingame had to be pulled from the pool Sunday after trying to rescue his daughter.

Tramel was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was the vice president of sales at marketing technology company RevJet.

Four of those who were shocked were treated and released from the hospital. A 10-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital.

