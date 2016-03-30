Man's face slashed during fight over skateboard

OCEAN BEACH (CNS) - San Diego police Wednesday sought three men suspected of chasing down a 25-year-old man after a fight over a stolen skateboard at Dog Beach, slashing his face and slicing off part of his ear.

The victim ran from the fire pits onto nearby Spray Street after an argument with the suspects turned physical at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, but the trio was close behind, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

They eventually caught up and threw the victim to the ground. Two of the men held the victim down while the third pulled a knife, ''slashed the victim's face and cut off a portion of his ear,'' Delimitros said.

The suspects fled shortly afterward and were last seen headed east on Brighton Avenue, according to the officer.

The two who held down the victim were described as an about 6-foot-tall black man in his mid-20s with a medium build and dreadlocks, and a white man about 6-foot tall and 200 pounds in his late 20s with a shaved head. A detailed description of the knife-wielding man was not available.