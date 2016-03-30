Women in Blue honors female police officers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Women in Blue honors female police officers

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Police Foundation held its annual Women in Blue luncheon Wednesday morning at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront

An officer, detective and a property and evidence supervisor were recognized for their services in San Diego. Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman was also present to deliver a key note speech. 

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has the details in this video report. 

