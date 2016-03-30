Dog fighting ring broken up in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities raided a Linda Vista duplex Wednesday as part of an investigation into a regional dog-fighting ring, seizing nine pit bulls that showed signs of injuries suffered in illegal canine combat.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and animal-control personnel served a search warrant at the adjoining homes in the 1900 block of Westinghouse Street about 11 a.m. as part of a case that began in their jurisdiction in 2014, according to San Diego police.
Two suspects have been identified in connection with the alleged local dog-fighting activity but remain at large, SDPD Sgt. Lisa McKean said. Their names were withheld.
Though the confiscated dogs bore scars, none was in any kind of medical distress, the sergeant said.
While assisting their Los Angeles counterparts during the search, San Diego police made an unrelated narcotics arrest, McKean said.
