Runner's special bond with Boston Marathon victim

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local woman who was injured in an accident last year is back on her feet and training to run the Boston Marathon. She will be running in honor of a survivor of the 2013 marathon bombings.

Tracy Cohen-Peranteau is a local runner who met Boston Marathon bombing survivor Celeste Corcoran in 2013 at a challenged athlete's foundation event here in San Diego. The two stayed in touch and took in a Boston Red Sox game together at Fenway Park last summer three weeks before a tragic accident that nearly killed Tracy.

"We didn't even hear a car coming. A lady driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit us from behind. She was going 45 miles per hour. My friend was propelled over the car. I hit my head on her windshield, smashed the back of my head, then landed on my forehead on the sidewalk," said Tracy. "I had staples up the front of my head where I landed on the sidewalk and eight staples in the back of my head where my head was split open on the windshield. It's just a miracle, we are so blessed that we are not only alive, but we're not paralyzed, not brain dead."

The injuries Tracy sustained from the crash prevented her from qualifying in time for next month's Boston Marathon. But, thanks to her friend Celeste, she will be able to participate in the race.

"She has an honorary bib that the Boston Marathon has presented to her, and she's offering it to me to run because we're both talking about. We're both having a second chance at life," said Tracy.

To thank Celeste for helping her after her accident, Tracy is raising money for the non-profit that helped support Celeste.

"'I'm trying to raise $5,000 for 50 Legs to help more people get prosthetics," said Tracy.

Tracy is halfway to her goal and is holding a fundraiser this Sunday at the Company Pub in Poway.

"Every donation counts. Every penny makes a difference. And our theme is #TheseLegsGetLegs," said Tracy.

Tracy says not only will she race in the Boston Marathon on April 18th with Celeste's honorary bib, she plans to run it in under four hours, which is what she would have had to do to qualify for the race. With more than 75 marathons under her belt, this one will be one of the most memorable for Tracy. Tracy says she is very honored and touched to be running with Celeste's honorary bib.

For more information about the fundraiser this Sunday, or to make a tax deductible donation online, click here.