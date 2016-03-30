D.A. office launches conviction review unit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The District Attorney's office is launching a formalized unit dedicated to reviewing claims of innocence after convictions.

The unit will look at convictions in which credible or verifiable evidence of innocence exists. Those reviews will include utilizing new technology that will test or re-test any remaining evidence.

"We do justice by vigorously prosecuting those who violate the law, we also do justice by protecting the innocent in our search for the truth before, during and after a conviction," said District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.

The unit will initially be staffed by two full-time deputy district attorneys.