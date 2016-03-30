San Diego Police searching for credit card thieves

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are searching for two women who stole credit cards and used them to make fraudulent purchases.

They were caught on camera last Monday inside the Whole Foods Market on University Avenue in Hillcrest.

Police said one woman distracted a shopper while the other took the victim's purse out of her shopping cart.

The victim's credit cards were then used at a Target store.

Police believe the women may be involved in similar crimes in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

