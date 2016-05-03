Hearing for Mar Vista HS tutor accused of sex with minor

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A former Mar Vista tutor accused of sex acts with a 16-year-old was scheduled to make a court appearance for a readiness conference in Chula Vista Tuesday morning.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, who was charged in March with having sex with a minor, did not make an appearance in court Tuesday morning, however, his lawyer did, simply to confirm that Rodriguez's preliminary hearing will move forward.

Rodriguez is one of three former Mar Vista staff members to have been recently charged with sex crimes.

RELATED: Arraignment for ROTC instructor in Mar Vista High sex scandal

A fourth instructor was removed from the high school last week, however, it is unclear at this time who that instructor was and why they were removed.

RELATED: More trouble at Mar Vista High School: Instructor on leave

RELATED