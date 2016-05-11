What is dynamic pricing and 4 ways to beat it

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York City Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirm to the Associated Press.
The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.
Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
The dynamic frontman for My Morning Jacket returns to perform a song from his upcoming solo album 'Uniform Distortion' out June 29th.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
'Ocean's 8' star Anne Hathaway's first commercial can hardly be considered acting. Mainly because, for the first few hours on set, she didn't realize the cameras were rolling.
'The Outsider' author Stephen King talks Trump, his new book, and some never-before heard truths about his preview works.
Tony-nominated ‘Angels in America’ star looks back on the night of his first kiss. And his second. And his third.
'Boys in the Band' star Zachary Quinto will tackle mysteries of the universe in the hosting role once occupied by Leonard Nimoy on 'In Search of...'
'The Lead' host and 'The Hellfire Club' novelist Jake Tapper says that, regardless of what the special counsel's report finds, he's hoping it ends with one result in particular.