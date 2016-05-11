San Diego Zoo celebrates 100 years

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - The San Diego Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this weekend.

The San Diego Zoo's centennial celebration will be held Saturday, May 14th at 6 p.m. at the Spreckels Organ Pavillion in Balboa Park. The event will feature animals, music and more.

In honor of the event, Mayor Kevin Faulconer officially proclaimed 2016 as San Diego Zoo Year.