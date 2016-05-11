Padres rally for 7-4 win, snapping Cubs' 8-game win streak

San Diego Padres' Brett Wallace, right, is greeted at home by Wil Myers and Matt Kemp (27) after the trio scored on Wallace's three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop.

CHICAGO (AP) — Brett Wallace hit a three-run homer in San Diego's four-run seventh inning, and the Padres stopped the Chicago Cubs' eight-game win streak with a 7-4 victory on Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Wil Myers had two hits and scored two runs for San Diego, which had lost three in a row. Carlos Villanueva (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Fernando Rodney got three outs for his ninth save.

The Cubs, who have the best record in the major leagues at 25-7, had been 18-2 this season when leading after six innings. But Pedro Strop (1-1) failed to retire any of the five batters he faced in the seventh and was charged with three runs and three hits.

Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell each had two hits and drove in a run, but Chicago wasted a solid start by Kyle Hendricks.

The Padres got off to a fast start, pushing across two runs before Hendricks recorded an out. Travis Jankowski walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error by Cubs third baseman Javier Baez. Matt Kemp then singled in Myers to make it 2-0 in the first.

San Diego had runners on second and third when Jose Pirela grounded out for the final out of the inning, and Hendricks settled down from there. He allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Cubs got a run back in the bottom of the first on Anthony Rizzo's RBI single, and Zobrist tied it at 2 with a run-scoring single in the second.

Chicago then went in front with two runs in the fourth. Baez was hit by a pitch and scored from first when Russell followed with a double to right field. The next batter, backup catcher Tim Federowicz, doubled off the wall in left for a 4-2 lead.

Hendricks was pulled after Jankowski's bunt single, and the Padres jumped all over Strop.

Jankowski advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Baez on an infield hit by Myers. Kemp walked and Wallace, the cleanup hitter, followed with a drive to left for his second of the season.

The Padres added an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Kemp.

STREAKING

Zobrist extended his hitting streak to nine games. He had reached in nine straight plate appearances — going back to Sunday — before flying out to deep center in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Andrew Cashner will miss his scheduled start on Friday with cramps in both hamstrings. Cashner was injured trying to score from first base in his last start on Sunday against the New York Mets.

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon said C Miguel Montero (lower back tightness) could return from his rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa as early as this weekend.

UP NEXT

RHP John Lackey (4-1, 4.02 ERA) goes for Chicago and San Diego sends LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 2.12 ERA) to the mound for the second game of the doubleheader. Monday's scheduled series opener was rained out, leading to the doubleheader.

