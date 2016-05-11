Man killed by home invasion robbers in San Carlos identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man killed by home invasion robbers in San Carlos identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A residential robbery escalated into the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in a Lake Murray-area neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
   
The deadly home invasion in the 8500 block of Tommy Drive was reported about 2:50 p.m., according to Lt. Manny Del Toro of the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
   
The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Brent Adam Adler of San Diego, was found in front of his home, Del Toro said.
   
Adler had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and died at the scene, Del Toro said.
   
''Police learned the victim lived at the location where he died and that two other companions were with him at the time of the attack,'' Del Toro said. 

''Witnesses described up to five males who approached the victim's residence with at least one of them being armed with a handgun.
   
''The males forced their way into the residence and began giving orders to the occupants of the home. Believing they were going to be robbed or possibly killed, the victim resisted in an effort to deter the attackers. The victim was ultimately shot and went down in his driveway.''
   
Adler's companions were not injured and said they did not know the suspects, according to Del Toro.
   
A green Ford Expedition was seen leaving the area, but it's unclear if the SUV was involved, Del Toro said.
   
Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

