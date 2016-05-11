Sneak peek of The Big Bang Theory season finale

Chaos will surely ensue on the season finale of "The Big Bang Theory" Thursday night.

Leonard’s recently divorced parents, Alfred played by Judd Hirsch and Beverly played by Christine Baranski, and don’t forget Sheldon’s devoutly religious mother, Mary played by Laurie Metcalf all come to town.

Meanwhile, Wolowitz and Koothrappali think the government is out to get them when they are contacted about their guidance system.

Kaley Cuoco has been promoting the show’s final episode this season and appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She said despite what the cast may want you to think, no one on "The Big Bang Theory" has learned anything after nine years of working on the show.

The Big Bang Theory season finale will air on CBS 8 at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12